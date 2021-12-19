Wendy Shay graduates from the university with an HND

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay has successfully graduated from Concord Bussiness College.



She bagged an HND in Business and Marketing Management and shared some beautiful photos from the congregation which happened today, December 18, 2021, on her social media pages.



Sharing the photos which capture her manager, Bullet and other close friends and family members, Wendy Shay said that the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown which accompanied was what pushed her to go back to school.



Her caption to the photos she shared reads: “During the lockdown in 2020 there were no performances for musicians so I decided to study and today I graduated with an HND in Business and Marketing Management

Music kakra School kakra.“



