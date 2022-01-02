Wendy Shay drives fans at Bole crazy with twerking moves

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Artiste Wendy Shay got her male fans confused and begging for more during her recent performance at Bole in the Savannah Region.



Wendy in her New Year gift to the crowd gathered to watch her sing decided to add icing to the cake by giving them crazy twerk.



The award-winning female artiste was captured in an orange outfit that revealed her butt cheeks and as usual, she complimented her look with a black boot.



Wendy wined her waist to her hit single 'Break My Waist' released in November 2021.



The clip shared on her official Instagram page was captioned: "Balance!

Bole showed me massive love. The love is too deep! #BMW."



Wendy left her male fans in the front roll tempted to touch as she didn't leave behind a single crumb in with twerking moves.



