Wendy Shay breaks silence on inspiration behind new look

Shortly after the self-acclaimed queen of Ghana Music Wendy Shay dropped pictures of her new look on social media, some blogging sites and Ghanaians have concluded that the songstress is trying so hard to look like the late Ebony.



Well, Wendy Shay has come out to clear the air on why she switched to this new look.



Making an appearance on the Y97.9FM’s Entertainment Podium show with Macall Mensah, the singer explained: “I always want to be unique and outstanding. I feel like as an artiste, you should be very exciting. You shouldn’t be one way and boring and this is how I like to express my creativity; through my hair and looks".



"I style myself from head to toe. I choose what I wear so definitely the hair is also part of my identity and I wanted to embrace my naturalness. it depends on the mood and spirit that I am in”.



The Ghanaian singer launched a whole new look on Instagram after deleting all previous pictures from her page. The new-look featured a new hairstyle dyed in blonde and a fierce look.



The Rufftown Music Records Signee is out with a new banger titled “Heat”.



The song since its release has had impressive ratings from entertainment critics. Many have agreed that the new song has great vocals and instrumentals. Others have also observed the dexterous combination of highlife sound with the well-accepted drill music in the new song.