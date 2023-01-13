‘Weed is not as bad as people think it is’ - Wiz Khalifa

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, is out with a message this new year to persons who have always been against the use of weed.



The 35-year-old rapper, in an attempt to dispel the numerous misconceptions about weed, took to his Twitter page to declare his stand on its use.



His viral tweet read: “I’ve always stood up for weed and how it’s not as bad as people think it is”.



Ghana is among the many countries in the world that have banned the use of cannabis. Those found in possession of the leaves are apprehended and prosecuted.



Also, there have been several reports of authorities raiding and destroying farms that illegally grow the plant.



Weed has been banned due to the negative impact it has on those who abuse it.



Some Ghanaian celebrities have called for the legalization of weed in the West African state, just as rapper Wiz Khalifa has.



Check out the tweet below:





