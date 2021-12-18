Wee is a vegetable, I take it for medicinal purposes – Fameye

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-Winning Musician Fameye says he does not smoke marijuana.



However, he takes in the illicit substance through other mediums to prevent the smoke.



Fameye who has on several occasions denied smoking the illegal drug said he takes it by mixing it with his stews and soups.



It’s not clear why an artiste will confess to using a drug that has not been prescribed for him or made legal in the country.



He said while in an interview with Accra-based GhOne that “I’m asking you because I want to know what type of smoking you’re talking about…



"I don’t smoke weed but I take in wee. When you mix it with food, if you mix it with waakye for me. Wee is just like cabbage so if you mix it with tea for me I take it for medicinal purposes.”