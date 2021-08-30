Wedding jollof better than funeral jollof – Obibini

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Prolific and lyrically astute rapper, Obibini born David Kwaku Effum Boafo has said that he prefers jollof rice prepared for a wedding feast than the one made to be shared at a funeral ceremony.



Speaking on Kastle FM in Cape Coast in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye, Obibini who attended Adisadel College was asked to name his preference for wedding or funeral jollof.



He answered “Wedding jollof tastes good than jollof prepared anyhow for a funeral ceremony so I prefer wedding jollof to funeral jollof.



“Wedding jollof has been specially made to make the married couples feel honoured in the presence of friends so we spend huge sums to prepare it,” he explained.



He added on the Kastle Drive show “But for funeral jollof they look for some cheap ingredients to prepare it and just give it out to people to put in their bags and go home with it”.



World Jollof Rice Day is celebrated on the 22nd of August, across the world. The origins of jollof rice date back to the Wolof or Jollof Empire in the 14th century, spanning parts of today’s Senegal where rice was grown.