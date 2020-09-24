Entertainment of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: John Atta-Kusi, Contributor

Wear Ghana ambassor, Miss Brandina Djagba calls on the management of GTP

A group photo with the GTP Marketing Manager

The Wear Ghana Female Ambassador, Ms. Brandina Djagba popularly known as “Mama Africa” on Wednesday, 16th September, 2020 paid a courtesy call on the Management of GTP, the number one local print and textile manufacturing company in Ghana.



The management team of “Mama Africa” was received at GTP by the Marketing Manager, Rev. Steve Badu and the Sales Director, Mr. Cecil Chinery. The management team included Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, a PR and Marketing Practitioner with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Benjamin Kwadey, Filmmaker and Founder of Benfrank Entertainment House Productions, Wendy Smith - Walker, CEO of Wendy L'artisane (Fashion Designer), Selorm Dzidzienyo, CEO of Kellyvat Ventures Ltd and Nathaniel Okoe Tettey, CEO of Strategic Images and an influencer.



The courtesy call was necessitated by the fact that, the National Commission on Culture (NCC) had appointed “Mama Africa” as the “Wear Ghana Female Ambassador”. She therefore took the opportunity to express her deepest appreciation to the Executive Director of the NCC, Mrs. Edna Nyame and management for the honor done her and promised to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in her by the Commission.



Reacting to the appointment, the Marketing Manager, Rev. Steve Badu congratulated “Mama Africa” on her appointment and assured her and the management team of GTP’s support in diverse ways and admonished her to be an Ambassador worthy of emulation.



Both teams discussed a mutually beneficial relationship to promote the “Wear Ghana” agenda which is a major part of the NCC and Ghana Tourism Authority’s flagship campaign geared towards the promotion of domestic tourism dubbed, “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana”.



The National Commission on Culture is a government organisation whose core mandate and vison is to respect, preserve, harness and use cultural heritage and resources to develop a united, vibrant and a prosperous National community with a distinctive African identity, personality, collective confidence and pride of place among the comity of nations.



The appointment by the NCC further read, “The Commission have been monitoring your enthusiasm in wearing and promoting made in Ghana products. We deem it a great honour to make you the prominent female Ambassador for Wear Ghana”.

In view of the mandate of the NCC and the GTP, “Mama Africa” promised that she would use the opportunity given her to create public awareness in order to build an attractive brand name for both institutions as well as the upliftment of the Ghanaian Cultural Heritage.



The appointment of Ms. Brandina Djagba as the Wear Ghana Female Ambassador comes at a time when the Government in consultation with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is gradually easing restrictions in the Tourism, Travel and Hospitality industry in respect of COVID-19 which ultimately will open up tourism to the world. With the opening up of Tourism, it is important to note that the Ghana Tourism Authority has declared “September”, each year as the “Tourism Month”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.