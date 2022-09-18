‘We will not vote for you’ - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo predicts doom for Prophet Kumchacha

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has rubbished the presidential ambitions of popular televangelist, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha. According to Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Ghanaians would not vote for the prophet should he contest.



Speaking as a pundit on the September 17 edition of the United Showbiz Show, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo shared his respect for the prophet for mustering the courage to announce that he would be contesting to be president of Ghana. However, he added that, should he contest, he would lose because Ghanaians would vote against him.



“I would commend Prophet Kumchacha for expressing his interest and for having the vision to run for president. However, we would not vote for him,” Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo said.



Reacting to the comments of Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Prophet Kumchacha angrily dashed towards the entertainment pundit and threatened to slap him should he say anything that would thwart the efforts he has made so far towards his presidential ambition.



He said, “No Nana Ama, I cannot allow him to be saying these things on television. Millions of people are watching us, I cannot allow him spoil the work I have done so far. If he tries again, I will slap him.”



The threats from the prophet did not deter Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo as he continued to predict that, with such a hot temperament, the prophet would not even win his primaries.



“With this temper, how can you win the elections? You won’t even win the elections,” he stated.



