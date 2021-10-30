We will never have a steady industry – Appietus

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian music producer and entertainment pundit, Appietus has empathically stated that the Ghanaian music industry will keep on being insecure.



Speaking with Kokonsa Kester on Y107.9FM during the ‘Weekend Rush’ show, he mentioned that Ghanaian music would never be steady because Ghanaians do not hold on to what belongs to them. He also added the attitudes of some social media fanatics and influencers have always been a problem as they do not promote positive news about the industry.



“We will never have a steady industry because we can’t claim what belongs to us. We say Azonto is for us but we can’t claim to it and it is not functioning. We are at fault and I feel it is ignorance and some of us will just be quiet,” he said.



He further added that Ghanaians have a negative attitude towards veteran acts and tag them as archaic and out of date. “This discourages up-and-coming acts in the industry to continue the legacies and olden genres in our music industry.



Ghanaians are fond of tagging people to be archaic, the new people come and do not continue the legacies of artistes because they have been tagged as archaic and fear they would be tagged same,” he added.



Appietus advised Ghanaians to hold on to music genres, veteran artistes and appreciate their efforts and contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.