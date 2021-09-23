We want to make Nzulenzu Ghana’s Venice - Project Manager

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

“We want to make Nzulenzu, Ghana’s Venice.’’ These are the words of Frank Ezo Blay, Manager of the Nzulenzu Stilt Tourism Project site at Nzulenzo, a village located near the village of Beyin, 90 kilometres West of Takoradi, in the Jomoro District of the Western Region of Ghana.



Nzulenzu overlooks Lake Tadane, and the people live on entirely stilts and platforms.



So how can Nzulenzu become Ghana’s Venice?



Venice is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Europe according to available information. Tourism flows to Venice is about 55,000 tourists per day or 20 million per year.



Venice, the capital of northern Italy’s Veneto region, is built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea. It has no roads, just canals.



The canals, therefore, serve as a thoroughfare and for the People of Nzulenzu Stilt Tourism Project, domestic tourism in Ghana had seen a rise, especially when countries shut themselves in and closed their borders in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Nzulenzu Primary School needs help



When the GTV Breakfast Team arrived at Nzulenzu, classes were in session.



Reports however indicate that the Nzulenzu Primary School is in dire need of teachers. Besides Teachers, the Head Teacher of the School, Evans Cudjoe, enumerated a number of needs that are necessary to facilitate teaching and learning.



These are ICT materials, Library books to stock the facility, and also they want their School to be enrolled onto the National School Feeding Programme.



“I believe all these would help ensure a better environment here at Nzulenzu,’’ Mr. Cudjoe stated.



