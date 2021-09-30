We’ve not abandoned Ghanaian genres - Sefa

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian singer Sefa (Sefadzi Abena Amesu) has said her adoption of South Africa’s amapiano style of music does not amount to a rejection of Ghanaian music genres.



The vocally skilled female afrobeat artiste told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo on Thursday, 30 September 2021 in an interview that she is just exploring her creativity with the amapiano style.



Amapiano (Zulu for "the pianos") is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012, according to Wikipedia.



It is distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines, low tempo 90s South African house rhythms and percussions from another local subgenre of house known as Bacardi.



Sefa, who is a signee of DBlack's 'Black Avenue Muzik' label, told her amapiano critics: “I just want to tell them that it’s only the support we need because even in Nigeria that they keep comparing Ghanaian music to, they steal a lot of genres all the time”.



“Like, right now, some of their big songs are ‘amapiano’, so, it has nothing to do with adapting somebody else’s style, as long as you take it and make it your own,” she argued.



Using her latest song, Fever, which features fellow Ghanaian musician Sarkodie and South Africa’s DJ Tira, Sefa said: “Even with this amapiano song, I didn’t forget to put Twi in it, Sarkodie didn’t forget to put Twi in it; the only person who didn’t put Twi in it is DJ Tira, he’s from South Africa, he did his own thing on it.”



“So, it’s not like we are stealing,” she insisted.



“Music is just a creative space, so, it’s not like we’ve abandoned the Ghanaian genres in favour of South Africa’s. Not at all. We are just trying to explore our creativity,” she told Nana Romeo.