We used to mix and carry mortar at building sites - Tagoe Sisters reveal

Renowned gospel musicians, Tagoe Sisters, have opened up about the challenges they faced on their journey to success.



In an interview on Accra FM, the sisters reflected on their early days living in Achimota, a suburb of Accra.



They revealed that they worked at a quarry, doing manual labour jobs like carrying and breaking stones to make ends meet.



"We were living in Achimota, and there was a quarry there. When you come to the quarry, you will see us breaking open the stones and doing all sorts of menial jobs. You won't believe it. We carried building blocks, and when you come and see me mixing mortar, stop!" they shared.



Despite the difficulties they faced, the sisters helped each other out to make an impact in the gospel music space.



"Stop, stop, stop. I will serve each person that comes for the mortar mix after I am done, and because my sister will sometimes get tired, we helped each other. That was when a man saw us and asked where we were from," they added.





