We took the revelation for granted - Davido’s foster brother

Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Davido’s foster brother, Emeka Senator, has disclosed that there was a revelation prior to the death of his 3-year-old nephew.



His comments are on the back of reports that Nigerian afrobeat singer, Davido, and his girlfriend, Chioma, had lost their son, Ifeanyi.



Social media has gone agog following the news of the death of the boy.



Condolences have been pouring in from fans, colleagues and sympathizers across the world in reaction to the news.



Others who are still in denial are waiting for a solid confirmation from either the 30BG team or from Davido himself.



But Davido’s brother, in what appears to be a confirmation of the sad news, took to his Instagram story and wrote;



“The revelation was taken for granted. God we are sorry.”



Meanwhile, Davido’s son’s nanny and eight others have been arrested over the incident.



Read the post below:









