We should appreciate Hilife music more than Afrobeats - J Sunset

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

In recent times, Hilife music has taken the center stage in our Ghanaian music industry. For the first quarter, we have enjoyed a lot of good Hilife music from our artistes.



Talk of names likes R2Bees, Kelvynboy, Camidoh just to mention a few whose recent hit songs have been great Hilife music.



These songs Eboso, Down Flat and Sugarcane have set the tone right for Hilife music in 2022 encouraging young acts like J.Sunset.



J. Sunset who is signed to Figures entertainment spoke about his love for Hi-life music showering praises on all hi life artistes.



In talking about why he loves Hilife music that much, J. Sunset, who also doubles as a TV host at ONEPLAY Africa noted that Hi life is in our DNA as Ghanaians.



“What is there not to love about hi-life? The truth is Every Ghanaian has Hilife element in him/ her, from the way we sing our church songs to our Jama songs and everyday lullaby,” J.Sunset commented.



The budding singer, J. Sunset, who is quite new in the music space added that he grew up on Hilife music and it has been the base for all his songs.



“As an artiste I really appreciate other talents who keep to their roots and identity- I know the world is jamming to Afrobeats now but we can equally make the world love our Ghanaian identity; genre- Hilife,” J. Sunset opined.



"We are in a season where sound is transforming and so should ours, but in transforming our Hilife we can keep the basic elements of it to preserve our roots," he stressed.



J. Sunset gave massive shouts to his fellow artists who are currently banging hi-life jams and all DJs keeping it on rotation.



J.Sunset teased that he will also drop a Hilife song soon and told his fans both from his TV show and music to keep their ears to their favourite platforms for all the details.



Hilife music is the way to go if we want to maintain our leadership in African music as a Ghanaian artists.