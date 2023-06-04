We’re prepared to deal with Akosua Agyapong legally for continuously spreading false claims about us – GHAMRO

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has filed notice that it will shortly haul musician Akosua Agyapong to court over some bogus statements she has made against it.



Diana Hopeson, a board member, claims the musician has continuously spread lies about GHAMRO and harmed its reputation for far too long.



The license of GHAMRO, which is in charge of distributing royalties, has been revoked.



Madam Hopeson feels Akosua Agyapong and other disgruntled members have frequently violated GHAMRO’s constitution and made baseless charges.



She singled out Akosua Agyapong in particular, stating that the organization was willing to haul her to court to substantiate her charges.



She was concerned that the license revocation, which was based on false information, would embolden Akosua Agyapong and her associates to spread further lies about GHAMRO.



“Aside from that, some members who continue to spread false rumors about the organization will continue to make false claims.” Some of them, notably Akosua Agyapong, advise businesses not to pay royalties. It demonstrates her aversion to GHAMRO. She is the greatest person to explain to you what she is doing and why she is doing it. GHAMRO is prepared to go to court this time because whatever she is doing is impacting GHAMRO.



“She keeps spreading false rumors that we are operating illegally, so we are prepared to take her on legally.” She wants to be in charge, therefore she is on a mission to ruin us, but when elections come around, she does not file to run.



She is also aware that what she does disqualifies her because our laws state that dragging the name of the organization through the dirt may result in a penalty, which is why she rarely files. We have repeatedly requested that she appear before us to reply to matters, but she has failed to do so. Unfortunately, she is not interested in the organization’s success.