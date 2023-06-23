We’re not fixated on winning awards to the detriment of our core mandate – Gospel musician

Music of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Singer and songwriter, MOG Music, has refuted the notion that modern gospel musicians are keenly fixated on winning awards.



During an interview with Amansan Krakye, the multiple award-winner said the quest for awards doesn’t shift his attention from his core mandate, that is, winning souls.



“For me it’s not true that gospel musicians are too much focused on awards but the kind of work that we do if we’re awarded we’ll gladly take it,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.



“Because it helps to get more people to know what we’re doing especially those who don’t know about us to get to know the kind of work we’re doing.So that our music will be able to touch their hearts and be able to have a change of mind but that does not move my focus from my core mandate."



The multiple VGMA award-winner said,



“As to what God has called me to do in music that is my prime focus and anything else that comes to add to that is just a bonus for me,” he concluded monitored by MyNewsGh.com