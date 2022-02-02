We’re not a bunch of idiots – M3nsa descends on government communicators

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government justifies introduction of E-levy



Minority kick against E-levy



M3nsa slams politicians



M3nsa is unhappy, to say the least, about how some government appointees have vehemently been justifying some decisions despite the stiff opposition from the public who voted them into power.



The rapper in a tweet argued that the posture of the government and by extension politicians have been unpleasant as they have on several occasions mounted a spirited defense to decisions that only worsen the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.



“I tell you, these guys really in their heart of hearts think they’re addressing a bunch of idiots every time they address the nation, and why not? They’ve gone unchallenged for decades, we have allowed this… They treat us like they treat their houseboys. We for “yessa massa” dem”, his tweet on February 1, 2022 read.



M3nsa’s post was a direct reaction to a remark by Thomas Kusi-Boafo. The CEO of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat had in an interview justified the government’s intention to introduce E-levy, a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions.



Since its announcement during the 2022 budget presentation on November 17, 2021, the E-levy has faced stiff opposition from a section of the public and the Minority in parliament. However, Mr. Kusi-Boafo making a case for the acceptance of the E-levy said the government of Ghana under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is facing serious liquidity challenges, and the only way to solve it is by introducing the levy.



Speaking on Kessben FM’s ‘Amansan Ntie’ programme, Kusi-Boafo noted that the revenue mobilization of the government is very low, therefore, it has created a huge fiscal deficit, and until the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed, the government of Ghana will abandon the programmes it is pursuing.



“So, Ghanaians must make a choice; we don’t like free education, stop employing our children, don’t increase wages and salary, Kusi-Boafo trigger the sacking of workers…and I’ll do so and there will be no E-levy for anybody.



“There will be no road for you, schools will not be built, there will be no payment of tier two for workers…



“Ghanaians want the government to do all these things and as a listening government…it is on the government to help especially people of Apiate so that God will bless us. This is the time we must demonstrate that we are redeeming the country,” Kufo-Boafo explained in Twi.



He noted that the issues surrounding the E-levy should not be about NPP and NDC arguments with blows but rather approached with a 'Ghana first' mentality because Ghana must be redeemed by every Ghanaian.



“E-levy will give us over GHC6 billion and that is enough to cushion all these social interventions. That is the easy way to generate taxes, it is readily available.



“Another way is direct Chiefs to pay some revenues to the government when they sell lands in their community but that will go through a long process with so much legislation, by the time it is passed free education would have been collapsed, no health insurance, no road infrastructure etc,” he said.



