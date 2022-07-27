We're going for a pre-trail - Black Sherif's ex-manager

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif’s former manager, Shadrack Agyei Owusu, has said his lawyers will be going for a pre-trial after.



The comment comes after the Accra High Court (Commercial Division), presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Akua Sarpomaa Amoah (Mrs) dismissed his earlier application seeking to stop the artiste from performing his songs.



According to a Ghanaweekend report published on July 26, 2022, the manager said “…they [the lawyers] are heading for pre-trial.”



What is pre-trial?



A pre-trial is a proceeding held by a judge, arbitrator, defendant, plaintiffs and their attorneys before a trial, to simplify the issues of law and fact and stipulate certain matters between the parties, in order to expedite justice and curtail costs at the trial.



Background



Shadrack Agyei Owusu on April 11, 2022, filed a case against the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ artiste claiming damages and over ¢ 1 million for breaching his contract.



Among others, he sought an injunction to stop the artiste from performing and exploiting his talent until the case is tried and judgment was delivered.



This particular allegation was first made public by DJ Slim who accused Black Sherif of being an ingrate. DJ Slim alleged that the artiste had abandoned a 7-bedroom house, a car, and other personal items his manager made available to him for his personal use.



Shadrack Agyei Owusu prayed the High Court for the following reliefs; an injunction to stop the musician from performing and exploiting his talent until the case is tried and judgment pronounced, that Black Sherif be charged GHS1m for breach of contract, that he would be granted interim preservation and the appointment of a receiver to manage and account for proceeds from performances and streams of Black Sherif’s.



Blacko's lawyer speaks



After Black Sherif’s victory on July 26, 2022, his lawyer, Samson Anyenini Lardy, in an interview with GhanaWeb, disclosed that he has been focused on developing the case ever since Blacko reached out to him.



“I just do my job. I got contacted to work on the case and I took it up. I have been building the case for a while now," he said.



Although the sensational artiste is currently free to perform his songs, the case still sits in court awaiting final judgement.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BOG