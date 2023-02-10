'We paid Appietus GHC¢600 for a song each' - Papi

Entertainment of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

For some weeks now, Papi Adabraka, a musician, and Appietus, a Ghanaian actor-musician, music producer, and sound engineer based in Accra, Ghana, have been at each other’s throats concerning an allegation leveled against him by Papi for uploading songs done by the group 5five and receiving royalties that are not meant for him.



Papi revealed that although there was a barter at some point, they made payments of GH¢600 each for two songs that were recorded by Appietus. He made this statement on Lifestyle TV’s midday show Ebitz with Nana Ama Gyapong.



According to Papi, “we found out in 2022 and Bulldog spoke to him, he was ready to do the transaction, including bank statements and account number into our name but fast forward in 2023 he sat on a TV station and denied that he was spending money without knowing where it was coming from.”



He added that he went ahead to say “5five didn’t pay him for their hit song Move Back, but they paid GH¢600 for each song done”.



Upon answering if he would like to settle the issue between himself and Appietus, he said “he for pay me the money, no be any matter except he pays us for the money he has spent”.



Sadly, 5five worked for 19 years without any knowledge about their royalties.