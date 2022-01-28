'We only show you what we want you to see’ - Medikal 'exposes' celebs

Entertainment of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medikal babbles what celebrities hide from netizens



He claims he built his first house at 27



He dedicates four-bedroom house to daughter



Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known in the music industry as Medikal, has asked netizens to be aware of what celebrities show them on social media.



According to the rapper in an Instagram post shared on January 28, 2022, people should be mindful of celebrities because they display on social media what they want others to see.



“Mind you, we only show you what we want you to see,” he said.



Meanwhile, Medikal bragged last year about so many things in his life which included his properties and how young he was when he built his first house.



According to MDK at the time, he is not moved by bad comments especially when he is doing so much for himself at the young age of 27.



The reigning VGMA Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year has also said that he was currently building his 7th mansion in Aburi in the Eastern Region.



To him, critics who come at him over his style of rap should rather focus on making their own money instead of channeling their energies in trolling him on Twitter.



He wrote: "You go fi criticise me, laugh at my style, say I shaa but I’m on my 7th house in Aburi! And I’m only 27! I hope say we go chop 50 then you de fi pay your wifi bills tweet @ me."



Married to actress Fella Makafui, the two in November last year dedicated a 4-bedroom luxury apartment located at East Legon Hills to their two-year-old daughter, Island Frimpong.



