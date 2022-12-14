We noticed Wizkid was dull during rehearsals – Organizers

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Organizers of the famous ‘Wizkid Live’ concert have released a detailed document meant to address the public on what ensued behind closed doors following the Nigerian singer’s failure to perform at the event.



The concert was expected to go down in history as one of the ‘lit’ events in Accra this year but things went sour for fans and patrons who thronged the Accra Stadium to party hard with Wizkid at the much-anticipated concert last Saturday, as he failed to perform.



In a statement to clear the doubts and thoughts of patrons who have been disappointed by the development, the event company shared their side of the story and how they did everything humanly possible to cushion Wizkid but to no avail.



In a series of concerns spotted in their statement, Live Hub Entertainment, the organizers of the concert said,



“We spoke with Jada throughout, and nothing was indicated, Wizkid was there for sound check although we noticed he was dull during the rehearsals. We never anticipated this to happen.”



They however shot down claims that the Nigerian singer was not assigned adequate security.



“Wizkid and his team were given an additional 15 bodyguards and security personnel, for their personal assured safety. 4 were attached to Wizkid specifically and the 11 were assigned to his team,” parts of their statement read.



Touching on claims that Wizkid failed to perform because the concert wasn’t ‘sold out’, they added,



“We heard that it was because of numbers but there was nowhere in the contract he signed that he would only perform when the stadium was full. We had about 15,000 attend the event.”



EB/AE