We never said TV stations should not air Ghanaian content – FIPAG President clarifies

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• According to the FIPAG president, TV stations have not been asked to ditch Ghanaian content



• He said Ghanaian film producers have been asked not to give out their content for free to TV stations



• Mr. James Boakye said film producers in the country are not making profits from their craft



President of the Film Producers Association of Ghana, Mr. James Boakye has refuted claims that his association is against the airing of Ghanaian content on local TV stations.



One can recall that the P.R.O for the Film Producer’s Association was alleged to have issued a stern warning to moviemakers not to give out feature films to any television station in Ghana.



This somewhat attracted criticisms from movie stakeholders who did not side with such a statement.



But throwing more light on the assertion, the FIPAG president said Ghanaian movie producers were rather asked not to air feature films on local television stations for free.



Buttressing his point, he cited an instance where TV stations were given movies to show for free on TV all in the name of a barter agreement.





“We never said we will not let TV stations show Ghanaian content. It was taken out of content. There is a difference between feature movies and Ghanaian content. How can you say no more Ghanaian content on TV? If I can show a new movie on TV no rational person will buy it. If I can get it free then why do I have to pay money? Our decision was meant to put value on our movies.



"Those days that we were doing batter it was only with TV3, Metro TV and TV Africa. But now, how many TV stations do we have? How many stations were available? We have over 120 stations and they all show Ghanaian content. We are running at a loss,” He stated in a discussion with Adom TV.



