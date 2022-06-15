We need to tell Akufo-Addo that things are not going well - Samini to NPP supporters

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, a Ghanaian dancehall artiste popularly known as Samini, in the 2020 general elections publicly endorsed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Samini was captured by GhanaWeb cameras mounting stage at the NPP's political rallies and spreading their campaign message of hope for the president's re-election, '4 More For Nana'. He again composed a song titled 'Kpoyaka' for the party.



The recent economic crisis that has led to price hikes in Ghana has attracted backlash from citizens on persons, particularly celebrities who endorsed the ruling government including the celebrated singer.



Samini on Tuesday, June 14, during a Twitter Space suggested a visit to the president to lay out some of the grievances of citizens. He added that the time has come for supporters who stuck out their necks for the NPP to join in the conversation of fixing the country.



“I think it will make sense to have an audience with the President to let him hear what is on the ground and what is happening on the ground,” he charged.



Meanwhile, the award-winning dancehall musician has encouraged the youth to venture into agriculture as that can fetch them good income amidst the high unemployment rate in Ghana.



“I’d advise the youth to go into agriculture, I’ve done it and I know it pays, so for now I’d ask anyone who has the land to go into it whilst waiting for another opportunity to open” he admonished.





