We need to support each other – Sista Afia to female musicians

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian music performer Sista Afia has called on female musicians to support each other.



She said this during an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



To female acts in Ghana, the singer urged, “We need to start supporting each other just like I have been doing for my female colleagues.”



“I am always posting [on social media] works of other female musicians as a way of supporting my own,” she went on.



On the subject of past feuds with fellow female music acts, the ‘Asuoden’ hitmaker has resolved not to “ever do it again, although beefing is sometimes good because it gets people talking about you, I don’t think I will indulge in it ever again.”



She’d rather “sit back and observe those engaged in beefs but to get me to do it with anyone in the industry, that is not going to happen. I am done, I mean zero indulgence for me. I don’t think I will ever do that again.”



This is in sharp contrast to her outlook in 2020 when the singer and rapper was involved in a so called beef with colleagues Freda Rhymz and Eno Barony.



Allegedly started by Afia upon the release of her ‘WMT’ song, the lyrical beef lasted two weeks and culminated in a physical altercation with Freda at the premises of Accra-based TV3.



It appeared but for the intervention of management members from both sides, the rappers would have ended up in a physical fight.



Upon their separation, an enraged Afia, who’s repentant now, called her opponent a “stupid girl.”