We need to reclaim the fire of nationhood and citizenry – Rocky Dawuni

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian legendary artiste and Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni, has bemoaned the unpatriotic attitude of Ghanaians and most politicians in the country.



He blames the stall in the country's development on the deceitful nature of the very people "we entrust our affairs to."



He questioned the manner and rate at which things are done in the country. He believes the fact that things are being managed wrongly without question does not make it right to keep doing them.



Speaking to Akosua Hanson, Host of Y107.9FM's 'YLounge', Rocky Dawuni encouraged Ghanaians to rediscover the spirit of patriotism and tasked politicians to be truthful to the people they serve; as actions have consequences not just on them but, the entire country.



"If we want our country to advance, all of us should be doing what is right for the country. If you're given a project to execute, and you put an extra 20% on the cost of the project or even triple the cost, it creates an economic loss for the country. So we should reclaim that fire, that fire of nationhood, that fire of citizenry, the patriotism that transcends the vitriolic and devising nature of party colours and politics".



"The terrible politics that is going on in this country is bad. You fight to win for your side, and when you win for your side, you decide to burn everybody else. You go out there and amass as much as you can, and you wait for another person's turn. So how do we advance as a people if we think that way? Everybody wants to do some 'kululu' behind your back. Everybody is gaming everybody, and this is very crazy. Everywhere you go, everyone will tell you that's how things are, and I'm always like, why should things always be like that?" he queried.



