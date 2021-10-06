We need to establish a hall of fame for our legends – Ras Appiah-Levi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian musical artiste and MUSIGA Presidential aspirant, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, has suggested that a hall of fame should be built for the country’s music legends.



According to him, it is important we have a hall of fame for our musicians. “For all these years MUSIGA has been in existence, we have been very weak. If a building is weak and you add loads of iron, it’ll simply crumble. But we all need to know that we have to eulogize and show glory to our musical legends.”



He said this in reference to the death of Ghanaian Highlife legend Nana Kwame Ampadu, who died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.



Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he said, “Jerry Hansen was the 1st MUSIGA President but we do not know or have any history about him. There is no history of our past musicians for the younger generation to learn from.”



He furthered that Nana Ampadu and Agya Koo Nimo are also examples of legends whose histories we do not have.



“If we can’t celebrate them now then, how about the young ones? Will they even remember them? There is nothing like that and it is sad,” he emphasized.



Ras Appiah revealed that anyone who visits MUSIGA will see a design of a museum for Agya Koo Nimo which started from when Obour was still in office. “8 years down the lane, the plan has not been realized. No land has been acquired for the project and that’s sad,” he mentioned.



He ended by saying, “Ghana is not honouring our musicians. I am pained by Nana Ampadu’s death. He has served Ghana and has not been regarded.”