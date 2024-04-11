We need more than just passion – Lydia Forson on Africa’s movie industry

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actress Lydia Forson has expressed worry over the state of the movie industry in Africa.



Her comments come on the back of the death of Junior Pope who died as a result of a boat accident in Nigeria.



To the actress, the industry needs and deserves better than just the passion to serve their audience.



“I’m so triggered by this loss. So many risks we take that we shouldn’t, and so many times we’ve survived near-death experiences; all in the bid to entertain & tell stories. Our industries need and deserve better than just our passion. This is why some of us fight so hard for it,” she wrote on social media.



Junior Pope died on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



He is said to have died on the Niger River after the boat he was travelling in was involved in an accident.



In his last post on social media, hours before the incident, Jnr Pope was seen in a boat on his way to a shoot.



He was heard saying in pidgin English “Oga slow down na only me them born. I get three children na me go raise them. This is the risk we take to entertain you right on River Niger. The risk we take to entertain you."



However, he was not wearing a life jacket that could have protected him when anything foul befell him.