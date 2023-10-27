We need more cinemas to help grow the entertainment industry - Silverbird Cinema's manager

Entertainment of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business Manager for Silverbird Cinemas, Nana Yaw Twum-Barimah Yeboah, has urged stakeholders to establish and expand community cinemas across the country to reignite the interest of citizens.



Speaking on Graphic Showbiz's X Dialogue Series, Nana Yaw Yeboah emphasized that the cinema culture still exists.



However, there is a decline in its interest which he attributed to the scarcity of centers.



Buttressing his points, Mr. Twum-Barimah Yeboah made reference to the situation in the Ashanti region, where cinemas have fewer than 330 seats.



According to him, this situation usually leaves movie enthusiasts out of the experience.



"Imagine a big local movie release, and just a little over 2000 people can have access to this viewing experience across the entire city. How do we have people access cinema halls when the seats are so limited?" he expressed.



He further shared instances when Silverbird Cinemas had to turn people away due to sold-out shows, adding that there is a vibrant demand for entertainment products in the country.



Yeboah also emphasized the role of expanded cinema networks in the success of blockbuster movies, using Marvel's substantial earnings as an example.



He assured that with more screens, Ghana can genuinely embrace and enjoy the cinema culture.



ID/EB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



