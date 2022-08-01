‘We made hip-life - King Pharoah of Akatakyie claims

Entertainment of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ebenezer Kwesi Okyere Asumaning, known by the alias King Pharoah, of the Akatekyie music duo, has asserted that they are the originators of hip-life music in Ghana.



Speaking on Joy Prime on the Prime Morning show, the artiste cited that Akatakyie’s style of music made hip-life what it is in recent times.



“It was only rap all the time. We thought it wise that this is where we come from. Let’s use our rhythm. Let’s go back to our own highlife and fuse it with the rap. And that was what made hip-life. Yes, yes we made it. Nobody wants to accept the fact, but it is there,” he said.



King Pharoah listed himself and some other artistes as titleholders in their era, doing hip-life music.



“When we came, everybody, from old to young, wanted to listen to hip-life. Basically, it was Akatekyie, Okyeame, and Obrafour. We were the champions of that game…,” he added.



Drifting away from claiming the hip-life originator title, King Pharoah also encouraged the government to invest in the Ghana music industry in the same way that it supports the sports industry.



According to the 90s artiste, although the government support the sports sector, they still, at the end of the day lose in their games.



“You the musician alone cannot do it, the industry cannot do it. The government must come in and help…, they load all the money for the footballers, and they still go and lose. So why don’t they try that money into the music industry?” he asked.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/BOG