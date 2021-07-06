You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 06Article 1302364

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

We love sex more than our church members – Pastor confesses

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

File Photo of a pastor with a Bible File Photo of a pastor with a Bible

Ghanaian man of God, Tetebremu Apostle Kennedy Afreh Poku, has rubbished the notion that pastors do not like to engage in sexual activities or explore sexual fantasies.

In an interview on eTV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ adult show, Apostle Kennedy confessed that pastors love and enjoy sex too and as a matter of fact, they love vaginas even more than the regular church members do.

This came up after he urged men to eat out their woman if that is what it takes for her to get wet. This statement triggered Adwen to ask if pastors really like and support that, to which he gave this reply:

“As pastors, we don’t live as spirits. We’re still human. People have said this so much that pastors don’t like sex and it’s becoming everyone’s belief but we like sex very much. Some pastors even have way better sex games than their church members,” he said.

The man of God again hammered on the fact that pastors, especially the younger ones, are very good in bed and “if you play with them, trouble will befall you”.

Comments:
This article has 6 comment(s), give your comment

News

L-R: Macho Kaaka, Ejura MCE, Ashanti regional minister, Ejura MP

Ejura disturbances: Five personalities at the center of the incident

Sports

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup is our major focus now – Andre Ayew

Business

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Relocated onion traders ‘happily’ hail Henry Quartey

Africa

Olusegun Obasanjo is a former President of Nigeria

'I’m done with partisan politics' - Ex-Nigerian prez Obasanjo dismisses fake news

Opinions

Stock photo

How does one prevent himself from getting duped online