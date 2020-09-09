Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

We’ll still collaborate with Kuami Eugene if need be - Dope Nation

Ghanaian afrobeat musicians, DopeNation

Ghanaian afrobeat twins, DopeNation, have professed that they do not mind recording a song with Kuami Eugene regardless of what ensued between them after they (the duo) left the record group Lynx Entertainment.



It would be too soon to forget Kuami Eugene’s comment after Dope Nation exited Lynx that he is happy about it because now, profits will be shared between himself and Kidi only.



The ‘Zanku’ hitmakers also came out to advise Eugene to learn how to talk properly, expressing that they were very disappointed in him.



Talking in a recent interview with Nana Quasi Wusu (PM) on the Dryve of Your Lyfe which airs on Y97.9FM Kumasi, DopeNation noted that whatever happened between them and Eugene is now in the past and they are now looking forward to making music that will take them to an international level.



“The bigger picture is preaching afrobeats to the world. Now, afrobeats is booming in three countries; Ghana, Nigeria and in London and the fact that we fight ourselves in Ghana, that’s what’s keeping the Nigerians a little step ahead of us.



"Collaborating with Eugene to make a big song out there, we wouldn’t mind because the bigger picture is to preach afrobeats and to preach Ghanaian music to the world”, they said.



This gives a clear picture that when it comes to business, DopeNation definitely knows better than to attach personal issues.









