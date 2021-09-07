‘We’ll investigate this one too’ – Netizens react to Sonnie Badu’s new Whitehouse award

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Social media users have questioned Sonnie Badu’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Whitehouse



• This is the second time the pastor has been attacked for flaunting his achievements on social media



• His new award has been described as fake



Scores of individuals on social media are threatening to investigate the General overseer of Rockhill Chapel, Sonnie Badu after he took to social media to flaunt a plaque he said was presented to him by US president Joe Biden and his vice, Kamala Harris.



Mr. Badu shared a video of himself on social media acknowledging the receipt of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the US Whitehouse.



Without stating what exactly what the award was meant for, Sonnie Badu, in a video posted on September 7, 2021, said, “I am extremely humbled, elated and excited about this award. The lifetime achievement award from the United States. To my President Joe Biden and the vice president Harris, I’m extremely grateful. This is truly inspiring and it’s going to light up my office.”



His post has since attracted several comments from individuals on social media with some vowing to verify from the Whitehouse if, indeed, he was awarded.



Their comments were borne out of an earlier situation where the Rockhill pastor was alleged to have acquired some fake doctorate degrees from an unaccredited university in the United States



One can recall that, in a similar light, Sonnie Badu was dragged on social media for stating on social media that he acquired a Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degree in four months from the Trinity of United Ambassadors in the United States.



Some individuals at that time contemplated the possibility of acquiring 4 degrees within such a short span adding that Mr. Badu paraded his many academic achievements as the grace of God to mislead his followers.



