‘We’ll explore all avenues’ - Lawyer of Kikibees CEO’s side chick speaks after court remand

Muniru Kassim, the lawyer of Mam Yandey Joof, girlfriend of Kikibees CEO, has said that he will explore all legal avenues to ensure that his client is not sentenced to jail.



He noted that even though death is painful and the family of the deceased would be aggrieved with the circumstances leading to the demise, sensationalizing it is not something prudent to be done at this juncture.



He expressed his optimism about his client, Yandey Joof escaping jail term despite public criticisms and stated that they would explore all legal means to prove her innocence in court.



“I can only imagine what his children and the family are going through, so we must think about all these things. Death can come to anyone at any time, we don’t need to sensationalize the death, and it's not proper. We believe in the innocence of Yandey Joof. We will explore all the avenues as provided by law,” Muniru Kassim told Angel FM after court proceedings.



He went ahead to disclose that his client had been charged with murder and detailed the prosecutor’s charges leveled against Yandey Joof.



“The court indicated that they charged her with murder and supported it with the facts that there was an incident where they didn’t fight but the man [ Kikibees CEO] became hyper and started hallucinating. He then started saying people were chasing him and started throwing things about according to the facts of the prosecution.



“The lady called her friend to come and help climb him down but by the time the friend came the man [Kikibees CEO] was lying in a pool of blood. Not plenty of blood but it was in the left thumb I think in the course of throwing things. They took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. So the charges presented by the prosecutor may not support the charge of murder,” he narrated.



Background



The Madina District court remanded 31-year-old Mam Yandey Joof to police custody, for the alleged murder of Bennette Agyekum Adomah, the Chief Executive Officer of Kikibees Restaurant and Lounge located at East Legon.



The 40-year-old man was alleged to have been murdered in the house of Joof, who is a hotelier and was Adomah’s girlfriend until the incident.



The plea by Mam Yandeh Joof was not taken by the court.



Court proceedings are still ongoing to determine the fate of Yandey Joof who is the late Kikibees CEO's girlfriend.



