We'll all fall in love with the right people in 2022 - Berla Mundi declares

Ghanaian television presenter, Berla Mundi has declared the year 2022 as "no breakup" for women adding that women were tired of failed relationships.



On January 5, 2022, the media personality took to Twitter to generalise that women are falling in love with the wrong people and that, it was all going to come to an end this year.



“2022, we are falling in love with the right people. No more broken heart!!!! Yabr3 !! Say amen!!,” read the tweet.



Berla Mundi in an interview with NEWS-ONE ‘s Halifax Ansah-Addo back in 2016 talked about her career, challenges, future goals and disclosed that she was dating.



A year after the interview, the TV presenter disclosed that she was tired of being single and wanted to have a man in her life who will massage her back before work in the morning.



“I'm tired. It's time I found a bae to be rubbing my back every morning before work,” she revealed.





