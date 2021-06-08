We have brought the Grammy’s to Ghana – Don Dee

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Music Awards USA, Don Dee, says the 2021 edition of the scheme will see each nominee receive plagues in honour of their immense contribution to the industry.



According to him, this is to show them “how valuable each and every one of them is,” as he believes not only winners should be honoured just like it is done in other international award schemes.



“We are giving out plaques to every artiste who has been nominated for the Ghana Music Awards USA 2021. These plaques are not for those who have won in specific categories but for every artiste who has been nominated. Ghanaian music acts are doing so well and we need to recognise all of them. The value of the nominee plaque is almost as equal to that of what will be presented to winners in the various categories,” he told Doctor Cann on Happy98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra show.



He described every nominee as a potential winner because they were shortlisted from amongst a thousand others. “Just making it onto the nominee list is great and I can say we have brought the Grammy style to Ghana.”



On his accord, if the Ghana Music Awards USA is given the needed push, “we will beat your imagination”. “We will not always admire awards schemes of other countries but we will also prove to them that we can do the same and even better.”



The nominees for the 2021 Ghana Music Awards USA were announced in April, ahead of the main ceremony in New Jersey, USA this August.



Now in their second year, the awards scheme which operates with the vision of “encouraging and recognising Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora, especially in the US to actively participate in promoting and celebrating Ghana music,” will reward musicians in over 30 categories.



Below is the full list of nominees:



Gospel Song of the Year

• ‘Blessed’ by Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle

• ‘Favor Everywhere’ by Celestine Donkor

• ‘Yesu Mo’ by Joe Mettle

• ‘Adom’ by Diana Hamilton

• ‘Me Ye Nyame Dea’ by Patience Nyarko

• ‘Yendanase’ by Joyce Blessing

• ‘Ahobrase3’ by Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo ft. Sarkodie

• ‘Jesus’ by MOG Music

• ‘Bo No Ose’ by Nacee



New Artist of the Year

• Gyakie

• Kweku Flick

• Ded Peepol

• Bosom P-Yung

• Mr Drew

• Larusso

• Amerado

• Kofi Jamar

• Abochi

• Yaw Tog



Male Vocalist of the Year

• Akesse Brempong

• Akwaboah

• Joe Mettle

• KiDi

• King Promise

• Kuami Eugene

• Prince Bright

• MOG Music



Female Vocalist of the Year

• Adina

• Diana Hamilton

• Celestine Donkor

• MzVee

• Efya

• Sista Afia

• Efe Grace

• Joyce Blessing



Gospel Artist of the Year

• Joe Mettle

• Diana Hamilton

• MOG Music

• Celestine Donkor

• Akesse Brempong

• Eric Jeshrun

• Nacee

• Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo



Rapper of the Year

• Eno Barony

• Kwesi Arthur

• Strongman

• Medikal

• Sarkodie

• Obibini

• Amerado

• Phrimpong

• Flowking Stone



Highlife Artist of the Year

• Akwaboah

• Kuami Eugene

• KiDi

• Kofi Kinaata

• Adina

• Sista Afia

• Fameye



Highlife Song of the Year

• ‘Behind the Scenes’ by Kofi Kinaata

• ‘Sisa’ by King Promise

• ‘Asa Bone’ by Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung

• ‘1997’ by Dr Ray ft. Yaa Pono

• ‘Party’ by Sista Afia ft. Fameye

• ‘Sobolo’ by Stonebwoy

• ‘Posti Mi’ by Akwaboah

• ‘Obra’ by Iona Reine

• ‘Okomfour Kwadee’ by Fameye

• ‘Yawa No Dey’ by Kelvyn Boy ft. M.anifest



Afropop Artist of the Year

• Gyakie

• Wendy Shay

• KiDi

• King Promise

• Darkovibes

• Kelvyn Boy

• Addi Self

• Mr Drew



Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

• ‘Sheriff’ by MzVee

• ‘Why’ by Adina

• ‘Miss Money’ by Shatta Wale

• ‘Makeup’ by Kaphun ft. Stonebwoy

• ‘Gi Dem’ by Larusso

• ‘Gye Diee’ by Ras Kuuku ft. MOG Music

• ‘Box of Memories’ by Amerado

• ‘African Party’ by Stonebwoy

• ‘Forever’ by Samini



Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year

• MzVee

• Stonebwoy

• Jah Lead

• Epixode

• Samini

• Ras Kuuku

• Shatta Wale

• Kaphun



Afropop Song of the Year

• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene

• ‘Say Cheese’ by KiDi

• ‘Nominate’ by Stonebwoy ft. Keri Hilson

• ‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy

• ‘No Dulling’ by Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

• ‘Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

• Inna Song’ by Darkovibes ft. King Promise

• ‘Later’ by Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy



Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of the Year

• ‘No Dulling’ by Keche ft Kuami Eugene

• ‘Gimme Way’ by Sarkodie ft Prince Bright

• ‘Fa Hooki Me’ by Sarkodie

• ‘Mene Woa’ by Epixode ft. Sarkodie

• ‘ Slay Mama’ by Donzy ft. Kuami Eugene

• ‘Twa So’ by Amerado ft. Fameye

• ‘Dw3 Remix’ by Mr Drew ft. All-Star

• ‘La Hustle’ by Medikal ft. Joey B



Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year

• Medikal

• Sarkodie

• Eno Barony

• Strongman

• Bosom P-Yung

• DopeNation

• Joey B

• Amerado



Group of the Year

• Keche

• DopeNation

• Dead Peepol

• R2Bees

• Bethel Revival Choir

• Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo



Emerging Artist of the Year

• Kwame Yogot

• Stone Gee

• Kobby Salm

• Phaize

• Lokal

• Poncho

• Mel Blakk

• Ara Bella

• Shade

• Xupa

• Shuga Lord

• Nanky

• Charloson

• Akiyana

• Yaw Flex

Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year

• MOG Beatz

• Willis Beatz

• Dr Ray

• Kaywa

• Kayso

• Gomez Beats

• DDT



Artist of the Year

• Fameye

• Sarkodie

• Stonebwoy

• KiDi

• Kuami Eugene

• Mr Drew

• Medikal

• Diana Hamilton



Most Popular Song of the Year

• ‘Putuu’ by Stonebwoy

• ‘Dw3 Remix’ by Mr Drew ft. All-Stars

• ‘Emergency’ by Wendy Shay ft Bosom P Yung

• ‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene

• ‘No Dulling’ by Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

• ‘Sankofa’ by King Jerry

• ‘Adom’ by Diana Hamilton

• ‘Long Life’ by Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur

• ‘Atta Adwoa’ by Bosom P-Yung

• ‘Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

• ‘Say Cheese’ by KiDi



US-Based Discovery Act of the Year

• Sarah Sings

• Ayeley-Jane

• DJ Wyse

• Whitnee Dee

• J U

• UND Xray

• Renak

• Maureen Biniyam

• Kwame

• Fredric Pic GH

• Natty J

• Efua



US-Based Female Artist of the Year

• Nana Adwoa

• Millicent Yankey

• Herty Corgie

• Inspirational Gifty

• Melody Frempong

• Esther Afua Yirenkyi

• Stella Addo



US-Based Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year

• Exgee Entertainment

• Jamin Beats

• C Burn

• Nicholas Baeta



US-Based Best Gospel Song of the Year

• ‘Nothing Without You’ by Basil Larkai ft. Maame Adwoa Antwiwaa

• ‘Adom Bi’ by Bra Collins ft. Obrafour

• ‘Hye Den’ by Nana Adwoa

• ‘Grace to Grace’ by Millicent Yankey ft. MOG Music

• ‘Running Back’ by Humphrey Tettey

• ‘No One Like You’ by Herty Corgie and Emmanuel Smith

• ‘Boa Yen’ by Melody Frempong

• ‘He Reigns’ by Ritaqueen



US-Based Gospel Artist of the Year

• Bra Collins

• Nana Adwoa

• Millicent Yankey

• Humphrey Tettey

• Herty Corgie

• Esther Afua Yirenkyi

• Melody Frempong

• Stella Addo

• Ritaqueen



US-Based Best Male Vocalist of the Year

• Jay Baba

• Kobe Nyce

• Humphrey Tettey

• Jayhover

• Gadochy

• J U

• Kaykay Amponsah

• Jamin Beats

• Renak

• Kwame



US-Based Afropop Song of the Year

• ‘African Girls’ by Jay Baba

• ‘Jollie’ by ‘Kobe Nyce ft. Abrantie

• ‘Jay Guide Me’ by Ebo ft. Freddy X

• ‘Ginger Me’ by J U & Medikal

• ‘Bitter Sweet’ by Kaykay Amponsah

• ‘Another Man’ by Jamin Beats

• ‘Branding by C Burn

• ‘Anointing’ by Renak ft. Deon Boakye

• ‘Maa Adwoa’ by Clem Biney

• ‘Envy’ by Freddy X ft. Ebo



US-Based Entertainment MC/DJ of the Year

• DJ Flipwave & African Wolf

• DJ Hollywood

• DJ Wyse

• MC O’Gee

• DJ Asumadu

• Deejay JP

• DJ Gem

• DJ Makus

• MC Queenadez



US-Based Music Video of the Year

• ‘Hye Den’ b Nana Adwoa

• ‘Great is Our God’ by Millicent Yankey ft. KODA

• ‘Mame Sanka’ by DJ Wyse ft. Spicer Dabz

• ‘Give Me Love’ by Jayhover ft. Mr Drew

• ‘Mmaasem’ by DJ Asumadu ft. Max Mannie

• ‘Boa Yen’ by Melody Frempong

• ‘Vendetta’ by UND Xray

• ‘Bitter Sweet’ by Kaykay Amponsah

• ‘Another Man’ by Jamin Beats

• ‘Obekura Wo’ by Seiwaah Kyei

• ‘Straight Outta Kumerica’ by Archipalago



US-Based Male Artist of the Year

• Humphrey Tettey

• Jayhover

• Kaykay Amponsah

• Jamin Beats

• Oboy Murphy

• Archipalago

• Bra Collins

• Renak

• DJ Asumadu

• C Burn



US-Based Afropop Artist of the Year

• Jayhover

• DJ Asumadu

• Kaykay Amponsah

• Jamin Beats

• Young Theoryy

• Oboy Murphy

• Clem Biney

• Archipalago

• Pierre Porter



US-Based Best Rapper of the Year

• Bra Collins

• DJ Asumadu

• UND Xray

• Young Theoryy – Gimme Your Love ft. Qwesi Flex

• Oboy Murphy

• Clem Biney

• Archipalago

• Fresh Naro

• Yun Kobe

• Nana NY



US-Based Female Vocalist of the Year

• Nana Adwoa

• Millicent Yankey

• Sarah Sings

• Herty Corgie

• Whitneé Dee

• Melody Frempong

• Cynthia J

• Seiwaah Kyei

• Ritaqueen

• Eunice Asumadu

Most Popular US-Based Artist of the Year

• Jayhover

• Gadochy

• Melody Frempong

• Nana NYC

• Kaykay Amponsah

• Showboy

• Young Theoryy

• Oboy Murphy

• Oseye Ade Leke

• Archipalago

• Millicent Yankey



Best International Collaboration of the Year (USA)

• ‘Grace to Grace’ by Millicent Yankey ft. MOG Music

• ‘Trapping’ by DJ Wyse ft. Sarp Gee, Uzi Babe, Bizell

• ‘Give Me Love’ by Jayhover ft. Mr Drew

• ‘Mmaasem’ by DJ Asumadu ft. Max Mannie

• ‘Adom Bi’ by Bra Collins ft Obrafour

• ‘Nkwasia Nwom’ by Kaykay Amponsah ft. Everlasting Tiki

• ‘Anointing’ by Renak ft. Deon Boakye

• ‘Pressure Befawo’ by Oboy Murphy ft. Medikal