'We have a singer in our family' - Kofi Mole's niece pens down emotional essay to her teacher

Entertainment of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian hip hop and afrobeat singer, Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, better known as Kofi Mole has shared an essay his niece wrote in school detailing how proud she was to have him as an uncle.



In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, Kofi's niece, (name withheld) was instructed by her teacher to write an essay about her family. The girl in her write-up detailed how proud she was of her family especially her uncle, Kofi Mole, whom she regards as a superstar. She could not help but write about the love shown her by Uncle Mole each year during her birthday.



"I'm also very happy to be in this family. We also have a singer in our family called Kofi Mole and a DJ also called DJ Moreways. They are my uncles...Kofi Mole and Paa Yaw are my favourite uncles because on my birthday, they make something special for me," parts of the essay composition read.



