We had chemistry but never dated – Simi clarifies relationship with Falz

Entertainment of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has insisted that she and rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy never dated.



She insisted that what they had was a working relationship, stressing that it was fans who spread the rumours that they were dating because of their 'chemistry'.



The singer stated this while featuring in the interview segment of MTV Base Africa’s programme, Official Naija Top 10.



She said, “He [Falz] did a verse on my song, ‘JAMB Question Remix’. And I was like, ‘Ah! Me and this guy, there is a vibe there.’ So, we did ‘Soldier’, and everybody was like, the chemistry is so amazing.



“We never saw that. People bought what we were not selling. And we were like, okay, this is a strategy. So, we did ‘Chemistry’ on the album. People gave us the name and the idea. We never actually came and say, oh, we are dating.”



One can recall that Simi got married to her secret lover, singer, Adekunle Gold, on January 9, 2019 in Lagos. The couple welcomed their first child, Adejare, in 2020.