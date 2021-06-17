We followed right channels in sampling George Darko's 'Odo Colour' – Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has indicated that music sampling is not thievery.



The art of tapping into the creativity of old songs to recreate another masterpiece has become very popular among Ghanaian musicians recently.



Highlife musician, Kuami Eugene, has been mostly caught up in such controversies.



But in Sarkodie’s latest song, ‘Coachella’ on his upcoming ‘No Pressure’ album, Kwesi Arthur couched the track's hook out of legendary highlife musician George Darko's song, titled ‘Ɔdɔ Colour’.



The ‘Baajo’ hitmaker told Prince Benjamin on Class91.3FM’s Class Drive on 7 June 2021 that he sampled George Darko’s song but due processes were followed before ‘Coachella’ was released.



“I don't need to seek permission from someone to create but I feel like after the song was made and before it came out, they went through the right channels to get it put out there, so, I'm sure everyone involved was appeased,” the 2018 BET Awards' Best International Act nominee said.



Kwesi Arthur is preparing to release his album, ‘Son of Jacob’



He has songs such as ‘Grind day’, ‘African girl’ featuring Shatta Wale, ‘Radio’ featuring Stonebwoy, ‘Don't keep me waiting’ featuring KiDi and ‘Turn on the lights’ among many others, to his credit.



