We fell in love - FBS explains why they vanished from the music scene

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Abass and Dee of the veteran Ghanaian music group, FBS, have disclosed their sudden departure from the music industry until their recent comeback.



Speaking on YFM, the music duo said they fell in love while on tour in London, hence, the reason they put a hold on their music careers.



“When we started traveling for the shows, we ended up falling in love along the line and decided to start a family. And when the family came in, the attention was divided,” they disclosed to Brown Berry.



According to Abass, living abroad required shared responsibility unlike in Ghana - the woman can handle the children and the home while the man brings in the money.



“Their system there isn’t like ours, things changed for us, as responsibilities there have to be shared unlike in Ghana. So, we had to stay there for a while.



“Definitely these things take time and it is always ideal to be with the family so we had to make time for that before coming back to our music,” he emphasized.



FBS is well-known way back in the 2000s with their popular track ‘Oluman Bouge’ among other hit songs that put them on the map. They're back with a single 'Jo' which features Mr Drew.



