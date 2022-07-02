You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 02Article 1574027

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'We exist and we will continue to live in Ghana' - Transgender singer

Singer, Angel Maxine Singer, Angel Maxine

Angel Maxine says she was born effeminate

Angel calls on Ghanaians to accept queer community

Transgender singer speaks against the anti-LGBTQ bill

Angel Maxine has explained that although the queer community in Ghana continues to face discrimination from the public, they will openly live their truth despite the attacks and danger they face daily.

"We exist and we are in Ghana. It's this Ghana that we will stay," she disclosed.

Angel, who prides herself as Ghana's first openly transgender musician, has disclosed that she was born effeminate and with time has come to accept who she really is- a woman trapped in a man's body.

In an interview on BBC News Africa, the musician who is currently pushing against the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill recalled how she was mocked by her peers for acting like a girl.

It was a living hell, right from the name-calling to being looked down upon for her style of dressing.

"I always felt like I was living someone else's life. I was called 'Kojo besia' and 'obaa berima'. It got to some point and I owned it...I am Ghana's first openly transgender musician.

"Angel didn't go pick up anybody's lifestyle or anybody's culture. I was effeminate from birth. Even though I had received backlashes from families and other people, I was like, was really tired and this is me. So, I started doing my music openly, wearing my shorts and Santiago boots and all that," she told BBC Africa.

The LGBTQ activist has called on his country to love and accept queer persons by putting an end to the hate and passage of the bill that seeks to criminalize their activities.

Check out the video below:



