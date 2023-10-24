We don't know what the Tourism minister was thinking - Keche on funeral tourism proposal

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music duo, Keche has criticized the Tourism Minister, Dr. Mohammed Awal's proposal to use funerals to boost tourism. They believe it lacks foresight and doesn't consider the sensitivity surrounding mourning and death.



In a recent interview on Property FM, Keche expressed their concerns regarding the Minister's funeral tourism initiative. They disagreed with the idea of leveraging funerals for tourism, especially during times of mourning.



“I don't know what he was thinking before he said that, but I think that with the way people have spoken about his funeral tourism initiative, he will have a rethink. Maybe upon a careful second thought, he would realise that he could have presented it in a different way, so I don't support him in any way,” they expressed.



They also questioned the minister's approach and suggested that he should explore other culturally rich avenues to promote tourism. Keche pointed out the potential of Ghana's festivals and traditional marriages as more attractive opportunities for tourism development.



“We have festivals in Ghana, like we do all over the world, and ours are rooted in traditional activities with a rich cultural heritage.



“Even our traditional marriages offer significant potential for advancing the tourism industry. So why should the Minister limit his focus to funerals?” Keche said.



The duo emphasized that funerals might not be the best choice for boosting tourism, especially due to the emotional nature of such events. Instead, they encouraged the Minister to focus on Ghana's vibrant festivals and traditional customs as a way to promote tourism.



This comes in response to the Tourism Minister's previous proposal to utilize funerals as a means to enhance local tourism.



ID/DAG



