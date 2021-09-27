We do not recognise the so-called ‘Table of Men’ – Mckay

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Prince Mckay, organizer of the prestigious annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) awards, stated that the caucus known as ‘Table of Men’ is not a legitimate body in the industry.



McKay made this statement in an interview with Onua FM’s Christian Agyie Frimpong on Anigyie Mere.



According to him, this cohort is just a ploy to intimidate and suppress the gospel musician fraternity in Ghana.



He said, “How can different producers come together and call themselves Table of Men? These people created this group just to get power over the gospel musicians here in Ghana.”



According to him, they really don’t know much about artiste management. But yet still they decide for the gospel musicians without their knowledge.



“Table of Men is not relevant to us because each and every producer has a different mindset towards their artiste,” he concluded.