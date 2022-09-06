We didn't want a large crowd; what is GH¢50 to us? - Mzbel replies Tonardo's critics

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Singer Mzbel, a good friend of actor Nana Tonardo who doubles as the CEO of Bela's Pub, has explained why they decided to charge fans an amount of GH¢50 for a 'Meet and Greet' party organized on the occasion of the actor's birthday.



According to Mzbel, there was a viral video from a popular personality who mocked them for having a low turnout at their event.



Explaining the motive of the gathering, the singer noted that they had planned to host a selected few at Tornado's birthday party instead of a loud crowd.



"I have seen a trending video claiming that we are charging people for the 'Meet and Greet'. The thing is we are not expecting just any crowd. Several events and birthday parties have taken place here. When there is a 'free gate' a lot of people come in, and our invited guests won't feel safe.



"Let's be honest, is 50 cedis money?... I am happy because today is Tornado's birthday. For the way he supports me, I think it is right to celebrate him on the occasion of his birthday. I am very happy," the celebrated female singer disclosed in an interview on Pinax GH.



Nana Tonardo also commented on the attempt to shame him for having a low turnout at his 'Meet and Greet' session.



He clarified that the plan was not to gain profit from his party but to spend time with his beloved fans.



"Our standard isn't about numbers, it is about spending. Here is a restaurant apart from the party, as you can see we sell food and drinks so it is all about that. We don't need anybody's money; we are cool," he noted in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, actress Afia Schwarzenegger on Sunday published several videos to prove that the 'Meet and Greet' was a flop.



According to her, the 'unsuccessful' event goes to prove that Tonardo doesn't have the power to pull a crowd unlike her.



