We didn't know it would come from Yul – Rita Edochie reveals warning by her late father-in-law

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Seasoned Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has revealed a warning her late father-in-law issued her.



The actress, who is Yul Edochie's aunt, disclosed via her social media accounts that she once received some advice from her late father-in-law, Odogwu Sylvester Edochie, who advised her against hiring "mature house helps."



Thespian claims that the late Edochie strongly advised her against hiring adult women as househlps since doing so could encourage polygamy, which he was adamantly opposed to.



Rita Edochie said that she never imagined his grandson Yul Edochie would be the one to sabotage his grandfather's legacy, which had been upheld by elders before him, when she declared at the time that her spouse wouldn't ever cheat on her.



Sharing a photo of her father-in-law, she wrote: "A WORD OF ADVICE FROM MY LATE FATHER, INLAW MAZI EJIMOFOR ODOGWU SYLVESTER EDOCHIE.



“A FATHER INLAW LIKE NEVER CALLED ME AND SAID RITA, SIR, I DON’T LIKE THIS IDEA OF HAVING MATURE GIRLS AS HOUSE HELPS BECAUSE HE DOES NOT WANT ANYTHING POLYGAMY IN HIS HOME.



“HE TOLD ME THIS BECAUSE I WAS ALWAYS HAVING “MATURE GIRLS” AS MY “HOUSE HELPS”.



“I SAID TO HIM PAPA I KNOW MY HUSBAND AND THAT IS THE REASON I CAN AFFORD TO DO THAT AND HIS ANSWER WAS TOH IN HAUSA LANGUAGE I SAID THIS BECAUSE AKWALA AMARO IFE MEANING P$NIS NO GET SENSE AND I QUICKLY REPLIED HIM, MY HUSBAND DOES NOT HAVE TIME FOR WOMEN OUTSIDE NOT TO TALK OF HOUSE MAIDS SO I KNOW MY HUSBAND PAPA.



“WE ENDED THE MATTER AND SO IT REMAINS TILL DATE LITTLE DID WE KNOW THAT THE POLYGAMY THING WOULD COME FROM HIS GRANDCHILD, BUT PAPA, I PROMISE YOU, WHERE EVER YOU ARE, IT STILL STANDS AS YOU STATED IT. TRUST ME WE ARE NOT SLEEPING.”



Her post garnered many mixed reactions as some praised her for speaking the truth and always standing by Yul's first wife, May Edochie.



However, the post didn't sit well with others as they stated that the actress was overdoing things and it's Yul's mum who should be doing that.



Here are some reactions



iamefainana: "Is Yul mother not there. Abi na only you be the daughter in law. Abeg rest"



sererose7: "Yul really is embarrassing his family members, I can feel this writings"



margarethoward300: "What a sweet father inlaw you got then, may his soul rest in peace."



barrister.dolapo: "This woman ehn. Yul edochie is totally finished."



fikile_ntimbani: "But is polygamy a crime?.I love u mama but be calming down yul didn't kill anybody..evn Solomon dat married a crowd stil went to heaven"



realucheebere: "So touching Mama anyi jisieike I pray he comes out alive and his sanity will still be intact when the evil cloth they wore him will finally be burnt by The Holy Ghost fire in Jesus Mighty Name Ammeeeennnnn it's well"



aprokonation1: "Mama rita we appreciate the fact that you are fighting for may, and we appreciate you, we the online inlaws say thank you. but the thing is you don over do this thing too much of everything is bad, even yul blood brothers and his father never drag him this way and don't forget the fact that you are a wife of the edochie's family, I think you should just leave yul alone you don over do am leave him abi you don get him for mind before ? Because I nor understand."