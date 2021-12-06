We care less if the media supports us or not, we're authentic - R2Bees

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

R2Bees defend their statement



Omar Sterling says they are not afraid of being blacklisted by the media



Our good music is enough hype - R2Bees



Music group, R2Bees have explained that they do not grant media interviews because some journalists focus on negativity, for this and other reasons, they have decided not to accept invitations from television and radio stations.



Defending their claim in an interview on Hitz103.9FM with Andy Dosty, Omar Sterling and Mugeez sounded it loud and clear that they are not scared of any form of intimidation from the Ghanaian media especially those who might try to blacklist them as a result of their utterances.



Speaking in their recent interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Omar Sterling also known as Paedae, admonished the media to be more responsible in their reportage when it comes to local artistes.



He didn’t mince words when he said that they care less if the media decides not to support their “good music”.



“I am really challenging the media, just like they do challenge us. I am challenging the media to be more responsible, that’s all I am saying. We care less if the media supports us or not.



“We are authentic musicians doing authentic music. I was once in a club with one of my colleagues and then they played a song that was for a singer my colleague was beefing with. The guy started to dance… you can’t stop good music. We’re not fighting with the media I am just challenging the media to be more responsible. We have seen the media black listing others like Kanye West not just him but a lot of artistes in the world for speaking their truth.”



Omar furthered: “Nobody can bully us, that’s the thing. We’re solid humans. Not through business, music, nothing. I don’t have to beg you. If I didn’t have a song you wouldn’t play me. If I wasn’t relevant, you wouldn’t even discuss is here. We’re doing very well for ourselves. If you don’t support us then we come back to the collective problem that Ghanaians artistes are not hitting the pinnacle just because the media is fighting with someone who doesn’t agree with them. If that’s how you wonna play it, fair enough.”



R2Bees in November this year released their fourth studio album titled “Back 2 Basics” made up of 15 songs.



The project featured the likes of Gyakie, Stonebwoy, Mr Eazi, Darko Vibes, Wizkid, King Promise and Joeboy.