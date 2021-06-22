We cannot put money ahead of lives – MzVee speaks on ban on concerts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian vocalist, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by stage name MzVee, admits that although the ban on concerts is affecting showbiz, it will be ill-advised for entertainers to force the hand of government.



Saddened by the fact that COVID-19 has prevented musicians from having a good time, interacting with fans, and also getting paid at concerts, she empathically stated that it is important for safety protocols to be adhered to.



Addressing the struggles of musicians as President Akufo-Addo banned musical concerts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic over a year ago, MzVee said, “it is sad we can’t interact with our fans and all and also get paid for having fun with them but you can’t put their money before lives.”



In an interview with Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM’s Myd Morning Radio show, she advised colleague musicians to sit tight and hope restrictions are gradually “loosened up a bit more so we can get back to concerts.”



“From where I sit, things are starting to look alright and to really open up so yeah, so it is not too bad. We will get there,” she added.



In March 2020, Ghana recorded its first case of the COVID-19. To prevent the further spread of the virus, the President placed a restriction on social gatherings and ultimately locked down the nation.



After lifting the lockdown, other restrictions were gradually lifted. Funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned, but “private burials with no more than 25 persons in attendance can be held. Beaches, nightclubs, cinemas, and pubs would also remain shut,” President Akufo-Addo had said.