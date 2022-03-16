We can use our lands to develop our country like Dubai - Wiyaala

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Musician Wiyaala has advised Ghanaians to focus more on the good things the country has and amplify it, no matter the challenges.



She made the point on the GTV’s Breakfast Show, on March 10, 2022.



Wiyaala shared her thoughts about Ghana’s Independence Anniversary.



She said Ghana’s 65th Independence means ”freedom and projecting Ghana in a good light to the rest of the world”.



“Let’s focus more on the good things we have done for ourselves and amplify it as a country no matter the challenges we’re going through”.



Citing that in her visit to Dubai, she saw citizens of Dubai portraying their culture with the way they dress and their music, she described them as being patriotic.



She noted that people of Dubai are very open-minded in the sense that they explore other cultures and see what they can add to theirs to make it better.



Wiyaala, is encouraging Ghanaians most especially, the government to develop the country’s agricultural businesses, infrastructure, education and build a system that works well in the various sectors in order to benefit the young ones when they depart.



“When you look at where Dubai started and where they are now, it is possible for every country to be like them, including Ghana. We have lots of beautiful lands that we can also develop, agriculture, infrastructure, building, education and a system that works well in each sector that the young ones can benefit as the old ones are going, then we can also take over”.