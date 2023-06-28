'We both have daughters, let’s see what life throws at them' – Yvonne Nelson to Sarkodie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

It did not take Yvonne Nelson long to respond to Sarkodie after the rapper released a song to tell his side of the story regarding a claim by the actress that he impregnated her in 2010 but refused to take responsibility, informing a decision to terminate the pregnancy.



The rapper had in the song told Yvonne Nelson to not ‘try’ him but the unfazed author cum actress in her rebuttal ended with a hashtag #triedyou as she cautioned Sarkodie.



With both showbiz personalities having daughters with different partners, Yvonne emitted that they would eventually face their own challenges and experiences in life.



“In my book, I narrated how you got me pregnant, how you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, let’s see what life throws at them. #triedyou,” her tweet on June 28, 2023, sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Before this, she had made a first tweet suggesting to Sarkodie to show respect towards women. Yvonne indicated that it was unfortunate for Sarkodie to have rubbished her pain in a song that is punctuated with insults.



“Insults won’t work Michael. Respect womanhood, I’m happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap. Still doesn’t change the TRUTH,” her tweet barely hours after Sarkodie released the ‘Try Me’ song read.





