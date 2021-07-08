We both did magic to brands – Yaw TOG on Stormzy’s collaboration

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Yaw Tog recognized Stormzy as one of the key contributors to his song, career and popularity. He mentions how the feature has granted him visibility on the UK market.



Yaw Tog explained to Mz Gee on the NewDay Show that having the British rapper on his song has benefitted both himself and Stormzy. Just as he was grateful for the love

and support from the Asakaa boys, Yaw Tog appreciated the magic Stormzy’s brand did to his.



Yaw Tog, “He made me more popular in this market. And I made him more popular here too. Because people didn’t know Stormzy in Ghana. So, I think we both did magic to ourselves. Magic to our brands.”



His comments were in response to the perception that the British rapper was the boost ‘Sore’ needed to hit the top.



Yaw Tog explained that the collaboration worked both ways for both rappers because they got the exposure they both needed, either locally or abroad.



Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., known as Stormzy, is a British rapper born and raised by his Ghanaian parents in London, UK. In 2019, Stormzy achieved his first UK number-one single with “Vossi Bop”.



And his headline appearance at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival was widely praised. And in light of the rise in knife crime in London. he wore a Union Jack stab vest designed by Banksy.



Stormzy became popular overnight when his “Shut Up”, which was initially released as a freestyle on YouTube, became popular and peaked at number eight on the UK Singles Chart.