‘We are sorry’ - Psquare kneels to begs fans

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: punchng.com

The Nigerian pop duo, Psquare went on their knees to apologize to their fans all over the world over their fight and breakup.



The music duo pleaded with their fans in a concert at the Eko Convention Centre, on Christmas day. This was their first musical concert after their reunion. During their performance, they said “We apologise for breaking up, deep apologies to our fans all over the pele. “I want everyone around the world to know that we are asking for forgiveness,” Psquare said.



The Punch had earlier reported the music duo’s split over irreconcilable differences in the family, in the year 2017, However, they got back together weeks ago to celebrate their 40th birthday together.





